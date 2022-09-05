 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Are our rear ends wider today?

Question: True or false? Our rear ends are bigger and wider than those of our grandparents.

Answer: That is true. The widening of America is here. As an example, during the remodeling of both the Normal Theater in uptown and the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts downtown, new sets of seats in both are 4 inches wider than those replaced, to accommodate our wider rear-flank of today. Even more current: In 2019, the lower bowl at Redbird Arena was renovated — with wider seats, too.

