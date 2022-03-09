 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Are Illinoisans waiting longer to marry?

  • 0

Question: Forty years ago, the median age to marry in Illinois was for women, age 23, and for men, 24. Has that changed?

Answer: Yes! According to Census figures, the median age for both women and men is now 28, and even higher for those with at least a college degree.

 

 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News