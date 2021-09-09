Flick Fact: Are Illinois college towns growing or shrinking?

Question: True or false? Perhaps it’s the rising cost of a college education or maybe the loss of students from the coronavirus, but the 2020 Census results are not boding well for college towns in Illinois.
Answer: That’s true. While Champaign-Urbana and Bloomington-Normal showed marginal population gains from 2010 to 2020, initial population totals recently released show DeKalb (Northern Illinois University) lost 1.8% of its county's population; Carbondale (Southern Illinois University) lost 5%; Charleston (Eastern Illinois University) lost 7.9%, and Macomb (Western Illinois University) lost 9.8%.