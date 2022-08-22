 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Are Champaign and Urbana copycats from Ohio?

Question: In Central Ohio is Champaign County, about 40 miles west of Columbus, the state capital. Do you know what’s especially amusing about the county seat of Champaign County in Ohio?

Answer: Its county seat is Urbana, just like Champaign County in Illinois. In fact, the Illinois legislator who originally sponsored the bill to create Champaign County in Illinois liked his old home in Ohio so much, he just decided to name it all the same here, too.

