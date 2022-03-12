 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Another life mystery — those park statues in Chicago?

  • 0

Question: Named after President Ulysses S. Grant is Chicago’s Grant Park, and named after President Abraham Lincoln is Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Do you know whose statue stands in each park?

Answer: Go figure — a statue of Lincoln is in Grant Park and a statue of Grant is in Lincoln Park.

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News