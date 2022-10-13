Flick Fact: Another former Twin Citian starring in a TV hit?

Question: Getting nice reviews, a new show Thursday nights on ABC is "Alaska Daily," about a newspaper reporter, played by Hilary Swank, seeking a fresh start in Anchorage, Alaska, where the newspaper's managing editor is played by actor Jeff Perry. Why might that name be familiar?

Answer: A former star in such shows as "My So-Called Life," "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "Nash Bridges," before that he lived in Normal, where he graduated from Illinois State University in 1978 and married fellow ISU actor Laurie Metcalf. He came back to ISU in 2011 to receive an honorary doctorate in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the field of theater. His and Laurie Metcalf's daughter, Zoe Perry, plays Sheldon's mother in the CBS hit "Young Sheldon."