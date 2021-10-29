Flick Fact: Another example of just how high Illinois’ real-estate taxes are

Question: Because of remote-work opportunities that are driving many homebuyers out of major metros, smaller cities in the U.S. are dominating the Wall Street Journal’s Emerging Housing Market Index, including nearby Goshen/Elkhart, Indiana, which tops the latest WSJ list of America’s 300 best places for cheaper housing, good wages and appealing lifestyle amenities. How did Bloomington-Normal do?

Answer: Despite low unemployment, better-than-average wages and a booming home market, B-N was only 257th. Rockford was the highest Illinois city (224). Others: Peoria (251), Ottawa-Peru (256), Champaign-Urbana (281), Springfield (297) and the Quad Cities (299). Neither Chicago nor any of its suburbs made the top 300. All Illinois cities were down in the index, according to the WSJ, because of Illinois’ “astronomically” high property taxes. In Goshen, as an example, the owner of a $225,000 home pays $2,375 in real-estate taxes. In B-N, it is more than twice that, at $5,153.