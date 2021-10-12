Flick Fact: Another example of how times have changed

Question: What are today called “homeless shelters” were far less politically correct in days gone by. What, as an example, were they called until the mid-1950s, even in newspaper headlines?
Answer: They were referred to as “City Tramp Stations.”
