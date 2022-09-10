Flick Fact: And you thought higher gas prices affected your pocketbook ...

Question: We’re all affected by rising gasoline prices, but how can that be especially devastating for a city?

Answer: Between an estimated 575 municipal vehicles in Bloomington and Normal, ranging from police to fire to garbage to various municipal vehicles, Bloomington and Normal city vehicles, according to statistics, rack up about 5.5 million miles a year. It’s not difficult to imagine or see how heightened gasoline costs thoroughly affect the proverbial bottom line.