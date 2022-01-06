Flick Fact: And the latest Bloomington-Normal tie to Hollywood?

Question: The movie, “Being The Ricardos,” already in theaters and playing now on Amazon Prime Video, is the Aaron Sorkin behind-the-scenes story of an iconic TV sitcom and Hollywood couple that’s getting Oscar buzz, starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons and Christopher Denham. Why might that last name “Denham” ring familiar in B-N?
Answer: The actor’s brother is Ryan Denham, the highly talented former reporter at this newspaper who today is director of digital content at WGLT radio in Normal.
Collection: Pantagraph photos of the year 2021
Weather to the extreme
Reaction to insurrection
Pandemics survivor
Capitol security
Leadership
From the ashes
A little closer to Thee
Plan of attack
In the fight
A night for the history books
Structural questions after fire
So close
The 100-year flood
Eyes on the Olympics
Lone voice in a wilderness
They'll take every blessing
Someone is listening
Rivian is for real
March for justice
A mother's love, sailor's pride
The struggle
A fiery call for peace and understanding