Flick Fact: And the latest Bloomington-Normal tie to Hollywood?

ENTER-MOVIE-BEING-RICARDOS-EXPLAINER-MCT

Nicole Kidman, left, and Javier Bardem in the film "Being the Ricardos." (Glen Wilson/Amazon Content Services LLC/TNS)

 Glen Wilson/Amazon Content Services LLC

Question: The movie, “Being The Ricardos,” already in theaters and playing now on Amazon Prime Video, is the Aaron Sorkin behind-the-scenes story of an iconic TV sitcom and Hollywood couple that’s getting Oscar buzz, starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons and Christopher Denham. Why might that last name “Denham” ring familiar in B-N?

Answer: The actor’s brother is Ryan Denham, the highly talented former reporter at this newspaper who today is director of digital content at WGLT radio in Normal.

 

