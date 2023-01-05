 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: And before George Santos was what controversy involving an Illinoisan?

Question: As controversy flared this week over the seating of New York Congressman-elect George Santos and the long list of lies he told along the campaign trail, the question arose: Has any member of Congress ever been faced with refusal of seating because of an alleged wrongdoing?

Answer: Yes, as recently as 2009, in fact, when Illinois' own Roland Burris was initially refused seating to the U.S. Senate after Burris had been appointed to the Senate by Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (to replace President-elect Barack Obama), but Secretary of State Jesse White refused to sign the certification form amid claims Blagojevich had been paid to make the appointment. (Thanks to Bob Bradley, professor emeritus at Illinois State University, for the fact.)

