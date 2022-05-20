 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: An interesting issue/complication in a ‘twin city’?

Question: Bloomington and Normal have a rather interesting issue and complication with mail delivery. Do you know what it is?

Answer: Imagine the complications in a town like Bloomington-Normal that has two Walnut streets, two Oaks, two Mulberrys, two Maples, etc., even two Phoenixes and two Colleges. Further complications: More than 22,000 residents — all of the college students — each year change addresses or graduate. Coincidentally, nearby Champaign-Urbana faces the same postal issues.

 

 

