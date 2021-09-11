Flick Fact: An insurance fact you won’t see in the TV commercials

Question: Founded 99 years ago, Bloomington-based State Farm was originally created for rural drivers because founder G.J. Mecherle, a farmer from Merna, thought it unfair for residents in lesser-trafficked areas to pay as much as city drivers. At the same time, can you name another well-known insurance company that originally was created only for federal government employees and their families?
Answer: Founded in 1936, the insurance company only for federal government employees was aptly titled Government Employees Insurance Company. Today, its title has been shortened and only goes by its original acronym, GEICO.