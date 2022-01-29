Flick Fact: An entire area of Bloomington-Normal named after a guy’s favorite cars?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Question: An established, upscale area in the Twin Cities — just off Towanda Avenue between Emerson Street and Jersey Avenue — is Fleetwood subdivision. What’s interesting about the area?

Answer: Until the 1950s, in an area that once was the Mays family farm, one street is indeed Mays Drive. After it began being developed for homes, however, developer Paul Ball named many of the other streets in the area after his favorite luxury cars: Fleetwood Drive (after the Cadillac Fleetwood), Imperial Drive (after the Chrysler Imperial) and Continental Court (after the Lincoln Continental).

 

