Flick Fact: America’s 30 best college towns? Three are in Illinois!

Question: The financial website 24/7 Wall Street has rated the 30 best college towns in America, three of which are in Illinois. Can you name them?

Answer: DeKalb, Urbana and Normal. Considered were cities of at least 30,000 residents where at least 25% of the population is enrolled in college. Factors included affordability, economic conditions, health, safety, commutability, arts, entertainment and dining options in each college town. Says the 24/7 Wall Street critic on the website’s posting: “I've visited all three college towns, and if I had to make a pick, I‘d more than likely say Normal is the best in Illinois.”

 

 

