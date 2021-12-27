Flick Fact: All of Illinois’ soil, in one place?

Question: Can you name the location where samples of soil from every county in Illinois — all 102 of them — are ceremoniously mixed together?

Answer: It’s on the lawn of the Illinois Agricultural Association along Towanda Avenue in Bloomington. That happened in August 1961, one month before the building was officially dedicated, with then-IAA President William J. Kuhfuss saying the mixing of the 102 soils of each Illinois county “represented the unity and strength of the Illinois Farm Bureau.” And so it was and is. (Thanks to Bill Kemp, at the McLean County Museum of History, for the fact.)