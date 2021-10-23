Flick Fact: Al Capone and his mobster’s gang in Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: No, but it could have. Capone, who lived in Chicago, had many business dealings with members of the Anheuser-Busch empire in St. Louis. On trips down U.S. Route 66, he is said to have many times used B-N as a stop-off point for meals. Steak ‘n Shake along Main Street was said to be an especially popular stop because members of Capone’s brethren, according to accounts in this newspaper, liked that “curbies” came out to patrons’ cars to take/deliver orders and mob members never had to leave their cars.