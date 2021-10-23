 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: Al Capone and his mobster’s gang in Bloomington-Normal?

  • 0

Question: An auction of famed gangster Al Capone’s belongings last week brought in more than $3 million. Did that include a meal receipt from Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: No, but it could have. Capone, who lived in Chicago, had many business dealings with members of the Anheuser-Busch empire in St. Louis. On trips down U.S. Route 66, he is said to have many times used B-N as a stop-off point for meals. Steak ‘n Shake along Main Street was said to be an especially popular stop because members of Capone’s brethren, according to accounts in this newspaper, liked that “curbies” came out to patrons’ cars to take/deliver orders and mob members never had to leave their cars.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News