 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: After the $1 bill, what’s the second-most used bill?

  • 0

Question: The $1 bill is the most used form of paper currency in Illinois, according to the Federal Reserve in Chicago. So is the $5 bill second?

Answer: The Federal Reserve says no. It’s the $20 bill that is next-most popular in use.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News