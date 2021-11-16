Flick Fact: After the $1 bill, what’s the second-most used bill?

Question: The $1 bill is the most used form of paper currency in Illinois, according to the Federal Reserve in Chicago. So is the $5 bill second?
Answer: The Federal Reserve says no. It’s the $20 bill that is next-most popular in use.
