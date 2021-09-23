Flick Fact: After more than 2,000 Kmarts, how many are now left?

Question: When a Kmart opened as a discount retailer in Bloomington in 1962, it was only the fifth Kmart in America, eventually to expand to more than 2,000 Kmarts nationwide. Fifty-three years later, the Bloomington store closed, in January 2015. Since then, how many Kmarts are actually left?
Answer: At last count, there were fewer than 20 Kmarts left in the U.S. Kmart is part of B-N retail history as it was the first big store on the city’s east side, leading the migration of downtown retailers there.