Flick Fact: Actual beneficiaries of the coronavirus?

Answer: Besides the vaccine makers, drug stores that hosted them, and facemask and hand sanitizer manufacturers, we’d suggest it is online companies (like Amazon) that became even more popular (a near two-fold increase in business, according to the Wall Street Journal), cardboard makers (recyclers in Illinois are reporting a 37% increase in cardboard recycling since 2019) and the manufacturers of the plastic knives, forks and spoons given out with to-go or pick-up restaurant orders. (We have an extra 10,000 at our house if anyone needs some.)