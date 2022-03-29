 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Actual beneficiaries of the coronavirus?

  • 0

Question: There are profit-makers in everything, including bad things. Name some “winners” of the pandemic and its necessary effects in Illinois.

Answer: Besides the vaccine makers, drug stores that hosted them, and facemask and hand sanitizer manufacturers, we’d suggest it is online companies (like Amazon) that became even more popular (a near two-fold increase in business, according to the Wall Street Journal), cardboard makers (recyclers in Illinois are reporting a 37% increase in cardboard recycling since 2019) and the manufacturers of the plastic knives, forks and spoons given out with to-go or pick-up restaurant orders. (We have an extra 10,000 at our house if anyone needs some.)

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News