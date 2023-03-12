Question: Actor John Malkovich, one of the more eccentric actors of Hollywood and also a graduate of Illinois State University, was an eccentric long before ISU. As an example, what did he do during his junior year back at Benton High, in downstate Illinois?
Answer: Tired of being called “heavy,” Malkovich went on a JELL-O diet, eating only JELL-O for seven months, as “a test of (his) endurance.” He lost 70 pounds. “Sometimes,” he explains, “I did have some fruit in it, if we were having a really big féte.”
Watch now: Photos from the Miller Park Zoo Stampede
