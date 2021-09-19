 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: Actor Ed Asner’s multiple ties to Bloomington-Normal

  • 0

Question: True or false? Actor Ed Asner, who died last month at age 91, best known as a newspaper city editor in the venerated TV series "Lou Grant" (1977-1982), was also in real life a former features-page editor for The Pantagraph.

Answer: That’s false, but only by a letter. In high school in 1947 in Wyandotte, Kansas, Asner was features-page editor for his school paper, The Pantograph. In a 2017 appearance for his own one-act play, “A Man & His Prostate,” at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Asner mentioned his Pantagraph/Pantograph link. Lou Grant, by the way, was directed by 1960 Bloomington High grad Roger Young.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News