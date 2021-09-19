Flick Fact: Actor Ed Asner’s multiple ties to Bloomington-Normal

Question: True or false? Actor Ed Asner, who died last month at age 91, best known as a newspaper city editor in the venerated TV series "Lou Grant" (1977-1982), was also in real life a former features-page editor for The Pantagraph.

Answer: That’s false, but only by a letter. In high school in 1947 in Wyandotte, Kansas, Asner was features-page editor for his school paper, The Pantograph. In a 2017 appearance for his own one-act play, “A Man & His Prostate,” at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Asner mentioned his Pantagraph/Pantograph link. Lou Grant, by the way, was directed by 1960 Bloomington High grad Roger Young.