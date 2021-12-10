Flick Fact: About those chairs at Biaggi’s?

Question: As architect of two of Bloomington-Normal’s most popular restaurants — Biaggi’s and Ancho & Agave — Todd Hovenden obviously knows how to create a desirable place to eat. What’s his thought on restaurant chairs?

Answer: A guy who originally created Biaggi’s (opened in 1999) as part of a graduate school MBA business plan while enrolled at Northwestern, Hovenden theorizes a restaurant chair should be “comfy” but not too “comfy,” as the idea of a restaurant is to move diners in and out and not make the chairs so comfortable that one lounges there all night.