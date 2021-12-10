 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: About those chairs at Biaggi’s?

  • 0

Question: As architect of two of Bloomington-Normal’s most popular restaurants — Biaggi’s and Ancho & Agave — Todd Hovenden obviously knows how to create a desirable place to eat. What’s his thought on restaurant chairs?

Answer: A guy who originally created Biaggi’s (opened in 1999) as part of a graduate school MBA business plan while enrolled at Northwestern, Hovenden theorizes a restaurant chair should be “comfy” but not too “comfy,” as the idea of a restaurant is to move diners in and out and not make the chairs so comfortable that one lounges there all night.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News