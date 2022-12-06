Flick Fact: Abe slept in this Bloomington home...and it's still here?

Answer: It’s the home that today is the Oak Apartments at 301 E. Grove St., near the McLean County Law & Justice Center that in the 1800s was the home of Asahel Gridley, a banker, politician, lawyer and merchant who founded the town of Gridley, convinced the railroads to pass through Bloomington and was a close friend of Lincoln’s. An ostentatious type who liked to show off his wealth was Gridley, a trait Lincoln did not like. Once he reportedly even said to Gridley, “Do you want everybody to hate you, Gridley?”