Flick Fact: Abe slept in this Bloomington home...and it's still here?

Question: Can you name the home near downtown Bloomington that could post in its front entryway, “Abe Lincoln once slept here”?
Answer: It’s the home that today is the Oak Apartments at 301 E. Grove St., near the McLean County Law & Justice Center that in the 1800s was the home of Asahel Gridley, a banker, politician, lawyer and merchant who founded the town of Gridley, convinced the railroads to pass through Bloomington and was a close friend of Lincoln’s. An ostentatious type who liked to show off his wealth was Gridley, a trait Lincoln did not like. Once he reportedly even said to Gridley, “Do you want everybody to hate you, Gridley?”
It's a holiday tradition: Jack Lewis Business Before Hours
Don Knapp, Charlie Moore, John Carter, Scott Davis
Charlie Moore, John Carter, Scott Davis
David Braun, Brian Plath, Vernon Veal
Greg Severns, Mike O’Grady
Carol Halihan, Sue Seibring
Brad Glenn, Bernie Anderson
Amanda Jones, Angie Coughlin, Liz Franz
Amanda Jones, Tracy Patkunas
Angelica Prosser, Lucia House, Danielle Peck
Candice Hudgens, Brook Fenske, Vivian Doctora
Brad Lange, Sonja Reece
Scott Davis, Holly Templin, Meredith Miller
Suzanne Kosick, Patrick Kuebrich, Brendan O’Neill
Byron Blotcky, Bernie Anderson
Patrick Kuebrich, Steve Stockton, Brady Lange
Candice Hudgens, Brooke Fenske taking a selfie
Felicia Jiardina, Opal Virtue, Logan Wilson
Moriah Dugle, Eva Pasindo, Ursula Loercher
Mark Muehleck, Sam Lewis, Jolene Aldus, Terry Ballantini
Karen Hanson, Lyn Hruska
Kara Aschemann, Julie Payne, Becca Chenard
Ann Gilmore, Kim Arndt, Stacey Hull
Kevin Birlingmair, Dave Armstrong, Larry Horvath
Nick Houska, Kevin Birlingmair, Dave Armstrong, Larry Horvath
Brad Glenn, Jamie Mathy
Chuck Erickson, Heather Miller, Cally Shane
Ben Jeffreys, Craig McCormick, Charlie Moore
Marc Poirier, Joel Ramseyer, Angie Coughlin, Tracy Patkunas