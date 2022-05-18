Flick Fact: A tummy ache while in space? Oh my!

Question: Stuff you learn from Scott Altman, the astronaut born in Lincoln and raised in Pekin: If you get an upset stomach in space, what’s your first problem?
Answer: Astronauts, explains Altman, can’t belch — there is no gravity to separate liquid from gas in their stomachs. And, God forbid if you had a reaction to last night’s tacos and tamales dinner.
