Flick Fact: A tummy ache while in space? Oh my!

Question: Stuff you learn from Scott Altman, the astronaut born in Lincoln and raised in Pekin: If you get an upset stomach in space, what’s your first problem?

Answer: Astronauts, explains Altman, can’t belch — there is no gravity to separate liquid from gas in their stomachs. And, God forbid if you had a reaction to last night’s tacos and tamales dinner.

 

 

 

