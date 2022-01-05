Flick Fact: A sure way to know if one has attended Illinois State University?

Question: A sure way to tell if one has attended Illinois State University is to ask how one pronounces the name of one of its leading classroom centers — Schroeder Hall. How is that pronounced at ISU?
Answer: While many elsewhere pronounce it “sh-row-der,” any ISU student knows in Normal it’s pronounced “shray-der,” named after Herman Schroeder, an ISU dean from 1928 to 1946.
