Flick Fact: A motel room rate here? Back in 1948?

Question: Motel rooms in the Twin Cities these days are reasonable, but used to be better. For example, if visiting here 75 years ago, what was the common rate to have a hotel room for a night in Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: From a 1948 edition of Duncan Hines’ "Lodging for the Night," a book that listed room rates around the United States, one room, with a bath, at the Illinois Hotel (today’s Illinois House) in downtown Bloomington was $3.50 a night. Didn’t need a bath? Only $2.75 a night then.

 

 

 

