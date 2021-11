Question: Next time at the theater somewhere and you buy a box of Raisinets, what two things should you remember?

Answer: (1) There’s a good chance they were made at the Ferrero chocolate factory in south Bloomington, but (2) the chocolate itself probably came from a factory in Europe. Ferrero is a company founded in Italy, today with its headquarters primarily in Luxembourg, that is also enhancing its American presence with a $75 million expansion project at its Bloomington production facility.