Flick Fact: A late June date you should NOT get married outdoors?

Question: True or false? While the last week of June, and specifically June 25, are among a year’s more desired dates for a wedding, you should probably not have an outdoor wedding in this area on that date.

Answer: Lately, that is true. This year on June 25 (last Saturday), we had nearly 3 1/2 inches of rain. Last year was a record, near 10-inch rain (over three days, June 25 to June 27) that caused severe flooding. On June 25, 2019, it rained nearly a half inch.

 

 

 

 

