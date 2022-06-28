Flick Fact: A historic Bloomington site few think about?

Question: One of Bloomington-Normal's most popular venues is the Castle Theatre downtown, these days a concert venue but before that a movie showplace for nearly a century. Why might its balcony also be declared one of the area's more historic sites?

Answer: According to various reports over the years: Sit in the balcony of the Castle and you've been where "M*A*S*H" Col. Henry Blake (McLean Stevenson) once got a Milk Dud lodged in the ear of his girlfriend; where Ronald Reagan enjoyed a date with high school and college sweetheart Margaret Cleaver; and where basketball all-star Jack Sikma is said to have once nearly missed a game because he bumped his head there.