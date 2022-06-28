 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Pantagraph is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: A historic Bloomington site few think about?

  • 0

Question: One of Bloomington-Normal's most popular venues is the Castle Theatre downtown, these days a concert venue but before that a movie showplace for nearly a century. Why might its balcony also be declared one of the area's more historic sites?

Answer: According to various reports over the years: Sit in the balcony of the Castle and you've been where "M*A*S*H" Col. Henry Blake (McLean Stevenson) once got a Milk Dud lodged in the ear of his girlfriend; where Ronald Reagan enjoyed a date with high school and college sweetheart Margaret Cleaver; and where basketball all-star Jack Sikma is said to have once nearly missed a game because he bumped his head there.

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News