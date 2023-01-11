Flick Fact: A ‘day from hell’ with Harry Connick Jr.?

Answer: Of the hundreds of acts she hosted at Braden, Barb classifies Connick's as her "Harry Connick Jr. day from hell." In 2004, his act was late upon arrival; the road troupe brought three loads of laundry but one load was lost in laundering and thus Harry had little to wear; a heating malfunction caused Connick's dressing room in Braden to reach more than 90 degrees; there was no hot water for Connick and/or his crew to shower (so Barb booked a nearby hotel for its showers); and a ticketing company overbooked the event and 90 had no place to sit. In fact, they were still wandering around Braden when Connick appeared on stage and asked with a bit of disgust, "Are you still looking for your seat?" All that, according to Barb, was capped by a rainy night when Connick, famous for signing every last autograph request, stood outside his tour bus while Barb stood with an umbrella to shelter him and her own dress, specially purchased at Von Maur, which “didn't fare very well against the driving rain.”