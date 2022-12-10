 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: A business move that will affect your B-N grocery shopping?

Question: Kroger and Albertsons have announced plans to merge, subject to government approval amid fears a merger of the country’s two largest grocery chains would eliminate competition, drive up grocery costs and close stores that aren’t as profitable. How many stores in Bloomington-Normal would such a merger directly affect?

Answer: Six. In B-N there are three Kroger stores and three Jewel-Osco stores, owned by Albertsons.

