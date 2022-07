Question: In the early 1900s in Bloomington-Normal, what concoction was advertised in this newspaper and others as a “hangover” cure, weight-loss aid and also a “brain tonic to curb the dull mind”?

Answer: It was Coca-Cola, first developed in 1892 and, as contained in its name, until 1904 had cocaine as a leading ingredient. At the same time, and advertised, were “Cocaine Toothache Drops” for 15 cents a box. “An instantaneous cure!”