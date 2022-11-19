 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: A Bloomington man introduced Abe at Gettysburg?

  • 0

Question: It was 159 years ago today — Nov. 19, 1863 — that President Abraham Lincoln delivered a two-minute speech in Pennsylvania that many consider the most famous, revered speech in American history: the Gettysburg Address. Do you know Bloomington’s significant tie to that?

Answer: At Gettysburg, Lincoln was introduced by Ward Hill Lamon, a lawyer from Bloomington who, once Lincoln was elected president, also served as his bodyguard. A harsh critic of himself, Lincoln reportedly turned to Lamon moments after delivering the Gettysburg Address and said, “Lamon … that speech is a flat failure, and the people are disappointed.” By the way, Gettysburg Drive in east Bloomington (where everyone has a Gettysburg address) appropriately connects to Lamon Drive.

Bloomington-Normal volunteers stuffed more than 1,500 stockings Sunday to be sent abroad as part of Operation Santa.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News