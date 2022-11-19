Flick Fact: A Bloomington man introduced Abe at Gettysburg?

Question: It was 159 years ago today — Nov. 19, 1863 — that President Abraham Lincoln delivered a two-minute speech in Pennsylvania that many consider the most famous, revered speech in American history: the Gettysburg Address. Do you know Bloomington’s significant tie to that?

Answer: At Gettysburg, Lincoln was introduced by Ward Hill Lamon, a lawyer from Bloomington who, once Lincoln was elected president, also served as his bodyguard. A harsh critic of himself, Lincoln reportedly turned to Lamon moments after delivering the Gettysburg Address and said, “Lamon … that speech is a flat failure, and the people are disappointed.” By the way, Gettysburg Drive in east Bloomington (where everyone has a Gettysburg address) appropriately connects to Lamon Drive.