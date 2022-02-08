Flick Fact: A Big Ten showdown that’s huge for ISU alums, too?

Question: In a Big Ten Conference men’s basketball showdown scheduled for tonight between two of America’s top teams, the University of Illinois battles a Purdue squad that has two significant ties to Illinois State University. Can you name them?

Answer: Aleksander “Sasha” Stefanovic is one of Purdue’s top scorers and son of former ISU standout Lou Stefanovic, who was a member of an ISU team that made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances (1983, 1984 and 1985). Meanwhile, Purdue guard Jared Wulbrun is the son of former ISU assistant coach (1993-97), Jeff Wulbrun, now head coach at University of Denver. (Thanks to Bryan Bloodworth for the fact.)