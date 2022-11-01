Flick Fact: A B-N schoolteacher’s biggest obstacles 100 years ago?

Question: A 1932 survey of Bloomington-Normal school teachers listed the top three biggest problems facing teachers back then. Do you know what they were?
Answer: In order, according to the survey that later appeared in this newspaper: students who chewed gum; students who didn’t dress warmly enough; students who didn’t wear their boots. If you’d survey teachers today, they’d probably list different issues that confront them.
Look who attended the YMCA Strong Kids Breakfast
B.J. Wilken, Greg Yount, Jim Shirk
Jeremy Morris, Taygen Hursey
Patrick Manieri
J Phillips, Puneet Leekha, Charlie Moore
Andy Shirk, Brian Wipperman
Tessa Mizell
Larry and Marlene Dietz
Julie and Bob Dobski
Tori Weinberg, Heather Miller, Hillarie Lanham, Cheryl Magnuson, Jonell Kehias, Amanda Jones, Michelle Pazar
Tony DeAngelis, Mark Segobiano
Andrea Arduini, Kim Schoenbein, Cindy Segobiano, Karen DeAngelis, Bev Stevens, Suzi Nafziger, Paula Weiland
Taylor Morgan, Catherine Wills, Hillary McFeeters
Betty Garcia Patino, Norma and Jesus Ortiz
Bob Fleming, Val Beguin, Dan Duback
Darrin Cooper, Chris McGraw
Josh Kennedy, Dwight Bodine
Willie Holton Halbert with great granddaughter, Ryleigh Beaulieu