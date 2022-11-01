 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: A B-N schoolteacher’s biggest obstacles 100 years ago?

Question: A 1932 survey of Bloomington-Normal school teachers listed the top three biggest problems facing teachers back then. Do you know what they were?

Answer: In order, according to the survey that later appeared in this newspaper: students who chewed gum; students who didn’t dress warmly enough; students who didn’t wear their boots. If you’d survey teachers today, they’d probably list different issues that confront them.

