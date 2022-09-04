 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: 87 years ago, a pivotal day for downtown Bloomington?

Question: Eighty-seven years ago this week something occurred in B-N that caused a huge effect on downtown Bloomington that remains today. Do you know what that is?

Answer: About this time back in 1935, it was announced that a road was to be built “around” B-N, to be called “Belt Line Road” so that traffic from St. Louis to Chicago would not be slowed by having to drive through Bloomington and Normal. The road today is Veterans Parkway. Among those worried about such a road’s effects and a potential of lessening downtown businesses — Hazle Buck Ewing, homeowner and community leader then of what is today Ewing Cultural Center at Emerson and Towanda. Her letter of protest is on file there.

