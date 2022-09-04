Flick Fact: 87 years ago, a pivotal day for downtown Bloomington?

Answer: About this time back in 1935, it was announced that a road was to be built “around” B-N, to be called “Belt Line Road” so that traffic from St. Louis to Chicago would not be slowed by having to drive through Bloomington and Normal. The road today is Veterans Parkway. Among those worried about such a road’s effects and a potential of lessening downtown businesses — Hazle Buck Ewing, homeowner and community leader then of what is today Ewing Cultural Center at Emerson and Towanda. Her letter of protest is on file there.