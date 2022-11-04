Flick Fact: 70 years ago, the country’s cameras turned toward B-N?

Question: If you were around 70 years ago today, the TV networks came to Bloomington to do a story. Do you know what it was about?

Answer: Nov. 4, 1952, was Election Day in the U.S. and B-N favorite son, Democrat Adlai Stevenson II, was running for the 1952 presidential nod against Dwight D. Eisenhower. While Stevenson was known as a popular diplomat and intellectual icon, Eisenhower was a celebrated World War II general and won the Nov. 4, 1952, vote in a landslide.