 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: 13 million pounds of Beer Nuts … and yet, ever seen a truck?

  • 0
DOMINANT (copy)

The Beer Nuts plant at 103 N. Robinson St. in Bloomington is in October 2021. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Question: Beer Nuts are loved worldwide, all processed at its Robinson Street address near downtown Bloomington. Yet, have you EVER seen a peanut truck pulling into town?

Answer: It is amazing we don’t see more peanut trucks, isn’t it? When at the high point of Beer Nuts output in the 1970s, the company was processing 13 million pounds of nuts per year. That’s 6½ tons of nuts! “While we are not near that mark today, we have grown substantially in the last decade,” says Andy Shirk, Beer Nuts president. “I think we will get back to 13 million and past that in the coming years.”

Crowds were crunching on all kinds of tasty food Saturday afternoon at the inaugural BN Nuts Festival in downtown Bloomington.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News