Flick Fact: 12½ times around the world, and never leave Illinois?

Question: If you’d drive all of the state, federal and interstate roads in Illinois, how many miles would that be?

Answer: Illinois has 306,086 lane-miles of highways. That’s nearly 12½ times around the world.

 

 

 

