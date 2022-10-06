 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: 100,000 tons of pumpkins...in one town alone?

Question: Earth is a pretty big place, but one of the most fertile areas on the entire planet for being able to grow pumpkins is right here, in this area. For example, near Manito, they will harvest how many pounds of pumpkins this fall?

Answer: Incredibly, Manito farmers will this fall, if like autumns of past, harvest 200 million of pounds of pumpkins. That’s 100,000 tons of pumpkins.

