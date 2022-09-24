Study abroad opportunity available to Unit 5, District 87 student

NORMAL — The Bloomington-Normal Asahikawa Sister City Committee has announced an opportunity for a high school student to live and study for 10 months in Asahikawa, Japan.

Eligible students must be entering high school as a sophomore, junior or senior in August 2023 and must live in Unit 5 or District 87.

The selected student will receive an introduction to Japanese language and culture before departure. They will depart in August 2023 and return in June 2024.

Applications are due Monday, Oct. 17.

An informational meeting for students and parents will be held from 2-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in the conference room on the second floor of the Central Illinois Regional Airport terminal. Attendees should park in the two-hour parking spaces.

More information, including a link to the program application, is available at bnsistercities.org/programs/high-school/index.php.