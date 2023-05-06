NORMAL — Jan Meadows and Mike Romagnoli were honored with awards from the Normal Rotary Club on May 3.

The two were presented the awards by Rotarians Mark Jontry and Beck Goeckner.

Meadows received the Jim Collie Vocational Service Award, which recognizes people who have distinguished themselves in their occupation, who are dedicated to serving others, and who demonstrate high ethical standards in their occupation.

Meadows has worked for 35 years as a behavior specialist and teacher in Unit 5 schools. She taught night courses at Illinois State University for 20 years and continues to mentor student teachers and honor students at ISU.

She has chaired the Back 2 School Alliance, which provides thousands of backpacks with school supplies to low-income families in the community. She has been active in the Promise Council and created a 10-week course called WOW to develop leadership skills and confidence in elementary school-aged girls. She also served on the executive committee of the Unit 5 Education Association and is vice president of the IEA Retired Teachers.

Romagnoli received the Jack Wilz Public Health and Safety Award, which recognizes people whose actions benefit the public health or safety of the community. He is executive director of the Community Health Care Clinic, which provides health care to uninsured and under-insured people.

His clinic was started in 1994 after local leaders realized many people who could not afford regular health care were showing up repeatedly at emergency facilities. The nonprofit clinic serves 1,400 patients a year, proving primary health care, health education and wellness programs. An onsite dispensary provides medications.

Romagnoli became the executive director of the clinic in 2018, after spending 14 years as a volunteer there and working in several positions, including operations manager.

Watch now: Photos from the Celebrity Bartending fundraiser at the Windjammer Celebrity bartenders Bill Croff and Brian Peterson with Leslie Coombs Kirsten Evans, Carly Ewan, Kristin Peterson, Brian Mueller Hannah Lefler, Jay Evans Make Laffey, Charlie Farner, Marlene Shepherd, Paul Van Hook Kate Burcham, Pam Deaton, Willie Thompson, Jolene Aldus, Annie Swanson Carly Ewan, Jason Backer Kathy Prince Cathy Oloffson, Tony Morstatter Kirsten and Keith Evans Jonell Kehias, Charlie Farner