Names and Faces: Winners named in Black History Month Essay Contest

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington announced the 2022 winners of the annual Black History Month essay contest.

The contest was divided into three age groups and the winners are:

Elementary (Grades 4-6)

Christopher Held - Bloomington Junior High

Markel Curtiss - Sheridan Elementary

Middle School (Grades 7-8)

Mackenzie McCray - Bloomington Junior High

Jolene Wilts - Bloomington Junior High

High School (Grades 9-12)

Jaeda Thomas - Bloomington High School

Other Bloomington youth who participated in the contest include Markel Curtiss, Aaliyah Harris, Christopher Held, Adhrut Kulkarni, Saraeya Chapman, Ga'Niahla Autman, Jaeda Thomas, Mazarin Shipp, Amiah Erving, Mackenzie McCray, Ishann Jha, Jolene Wilts, Mahagani Rush and Makhi Blake.

The winners will have their essays read on the air with radio stations WGLT and WXRJ.

