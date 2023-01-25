Illinois Sheriff's Association scholarships available

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Sheriff's Association announced it will award over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout Illinois.

The scholarships are for those who plan to pursue higher education in the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships are to go toward tuition, books and fees only.

McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane will award one $500 scholarship and Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins will award one $1,000 scholarship. Funding for the scholarships is provided through various programs of the ISA.

Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents; scholarships must be used at institutions of higher learning within Illinois; and students must be enrolled full time during the 2023-24 school year, excluding summer session.

Applications are available at your local sheriff's office or at ilsheriff.org/youth-2. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff's office in their permanent county of residence by March 15 (must be postmarked by this date).

In Peoria County, applications will be reviewed by the Peoria County ISA Scholarship Citizen's Committee. The committee will select one winner and one alternate. Mail or hand-delivered applications can be made out to the Peoria County Sheriff's Office; Attn: Ellen Balagna, Sheriff's Secretary; 301 N. Mazwell Road, Peoria, IL 61604, or email applications at ebalagna@peoriacounty.org.

Contact your local sheriff's office, the ISA, high school advising center or college financial aid office for more information.

Scholarship winners will be announced by May 1.

