Heartland students place in national business skills competition

Business Leadership

Future Business Leaders of America - Phi Beta Lambda 

NORMAL — Three Heartland Community College students placed in the Top 10 in a national business skills competition during the Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Conference.

More than 2,000 students representing 44 colleges and universities from across the country convened for the Future Business Leaders of America - Phi Beta Lambda 2022 National Leadership Conference in Chicago. The event connects collegiate-level students through competitive events, leadership sessions and network. 

The students who placed in the national competition include: Bryce Tuebel of Fairbury and Cade Walder of Congerville, second in the Business Ethics team event; Joni Russell of Pontiac, sixth in the Business Communications category; and Rodney Billerbeck of Cullom, competing in the Retail Management and Job Interview categories, and placing in the top three in the PBL state competitions. 

The students were joined by advisers Veronica Inselmann, HCC associate director of apprenticeships and work-based programs; and Megan Kayfish, associate director, career and technical education. 

Rodney Billerbeck, Joni Russell, Cade Walder and Bryce Tuebel.

Heartland Community College students, from left to right, Rodney Billerbeck, Joni Russell, Cade Walder and Bryce Tuebela, participated in a national business skills competition during the Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Conference in Chicago.

At PBL conferences, students compete and attend workshops as well as listen to keynote addresses. Through this event and competition, students apply and showcase the knowledge and skills they've developed in the classroom.

Students interested in Heartland's Phi Beta Lambda organization can learn more at heartland.edu/pbl.

