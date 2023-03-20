NORMAL — Heartland Community College student Veronica Swanson was named the Illinois recipient of the 2023 New Century Workforce Scholar, a national recognition for two-year college students.

Swanson will receive a $1,250 scholarship. The scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate.

New Century Workforce Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

More than 2,400 students were nominated from more than 1,300 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar was selected from each state.

Swanson is seeking an Applied Associates in Science degree concentrating on business technology and administrative office skills.

The New Century Workforce Scholars will be recognized at a ceremony in the fall.

