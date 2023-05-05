BLOOMINGTON — Azaya Harris of Bloomington has been selected to participate in the 2023 Miss Illinois USA/Teen USA Pageant.

The pageant will take place at Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium May 26-28.

Harris will be competing as Heart of Illinois and will compete in active wear or swimsuit, evening gown and personal interview.

The pageant has two age divisions, and the winners will represent Illinois in the 2023 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Pageant. Miss USA goes on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

The Miss USA pageant system stresses good morals, physical fitness, communication skills, social awareness and community involvement.

Harris loves photography and spending time with family and friends. She models for Sugar Baby Muah, a boutique in Eastland Mall, and she loves binge watching her favorite TV shows.

She is being sponsored by family and friends, Country Lace Bridal Shop, Miss Black America 2019 Genesis Hall and the YWCA.

