Bloomington resident publishes children's book

BLOOMINGTON — Nicole Moravec of Bloomington published her first children's book on Oct. 4.

The book, titled "Ice Cream Adventures," is a humorous story about a young boy and his dog who love ice cream, and the wild adventures it takes them on. Moravec said the book is for young children to help grow their imagination.

The illustrations were hand painted by a local artist, Wendy Gochenaur.

Moravec has lived in Bloomington almost all of her life and said it has always been a dream of hers to write a children's book.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback.