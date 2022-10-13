 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington educator publishes children's book

BLOOMINGTON — Local author David C. Johnson has published a new children's book, "Moon and Cat around the World."

Johnson is a District 87 public school substitute teacher and educator who is originally from New Orleans. 

This is Johnson's most recent book and it is designed to be an easy reader book.

The book is available on Amazon Publishing: $7.50 for paperback and free for Amazon Kindle for those who want the eBook.

Contact Johnson at MrDavidCJohnson@aol.com or at 309-622-3942 for more information.

